JACK IN THE BOX Earnings Preview: Recent $JACK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

JACK IN THE BOX ($JACK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $479,838,793 and earnings of $1.72 per share.
JACK IN THE BOX Insider Trading Activity
JACK IN THE BOX insiders have traded $JACK stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JACK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DARIN S HARRIS (DIRECTOR & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,079 shares for an estimated $859,087.
- RYAN LEE OSTROM (EVP, Chief Cust&Digtl Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,494 shares for an estimated $147,076.
- SARAH L SUPER (SVP, CHF LEGAL & RISK OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,237 shares for an estimated $95,262.
- RICHARD D COOK (SVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,876 shares for an estimated $80,602.
- STEVEN PIANO (SVP, CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,476 shares for an estimated $61,986.
- TIMOTHY T LINDERMAN (SVP, CHF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,403 shares for an estimated $58,994.
- BRIAN M. SCOTT (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 696 shares for an estimated $33,867
- DAWN E HOOPER (SVP Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 624 shares for an estimated $27,789.
- TONY J DARDEN (SVP, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 247 shares for an estimated $12,085
JACK IN THE BOX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of JACK IN THE BOX stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 586,859 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,436,808
- UBS GROUP AG added 537,714 shares (+510.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,390,410
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 392,476 shares (+226.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,342,700
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 263,941 shares (+178.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,990,503
- CLEARLINE CAPITAL LP removed 250,426 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,427,738
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 250,272 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,647,658
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 185,828 shares (+77.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,737,877
