Jack in the Box appoints Lance Tucker as CFO

Jack in the Box (JACK) announced the return of Lance Tucker as CFO effective January 13, 2025. Tucker is currently CFO of Davidson Hospitality Group, while having also served as CFO at CKE Restaurants Inc. and Papa John’s International, Inc. Tucker brings a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of the company’s business operations, and a proven track record of driving results. Tucker served as CFO of Jack in the Box Inc. from March 2018 to July 2020, during which he played an instrumental role in implementing the company’s securitization, while returning capital and value to shareholders. His leadership and strategic thinking had a positive impact on the business. In his role as CFO, Tucker will oversee all aspects of financial strategy, planning, and operations. He will also collaborate closely with the executive team to ensure Jack in the Box remains agile in the rapidly evolving fast-food landscape.

