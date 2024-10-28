News & Insights

JACCS Co. Marks 70 Years of Dynamic Growth

October 28, 2024 — 11:53 am EDT

Jaccs Co., Ltd. (JP:8584) has released an update.

Celebrating its 70th anniversary, JACCS Co., Ltd. has shown remarkable adaptability and growth by continuously transforming its business to meet evolving customer needs and globalizing its portfolio amid Japan’s fluctuating economic landscape. The company remains committed to offering high-value-added products that enhance lifestyle needs, striving towards a prosperous future.

