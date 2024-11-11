JAC Recruitment Co., Ltd. Reports Solid Nine-Month Performance

JAC Recruitment Co., Ltd. (JP:2124) has released an update.

JAC Recruitment Co., Ltd. reported a 11.3% increase in net sales to ¥29,502 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, although profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased slightly by 1.3% to ¥4,858 million. The company also maintained a strong equity ratio of 76.4%, indicating a solid financial position.

For further insights into JP:2124 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.