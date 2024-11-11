News & Insights

Stocks

JAC Recruitment Co., Ltd. Reports Solid Nine-Month Performance

November 11, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

JAC Recruitment Co., Ltd. (JP:2124) has released an update.

JAC Recruitment Co., Ltd. reported a 11.3% increase in net sales to ¥29,502 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, although profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased slightly by 1.3% to ¥4,858 million. The company also maintained a strong equity ratio of 76.4%, indicating a solid financial position.

For further insights into JP:2124 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.