Jabil's Q3 Earnings Coming Up: How Should You Play the Stock?

Jabil, Inc. JBL is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on June 17 before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and earnings is pegged at $8.53 billion and $3.09 per share, respectively. Earnings estimates for JBL have remained unchanged for 2026 and have increased 0.98% for 2027, over the past 60 days.



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Earnings Surprise History

The leading electronics manufacturing services firm has had a solid earnings surprise history in the trailing four quarters, exceeding earnings expectations on all occasions. It delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.92%, on average.



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Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Jabil for the third quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.





Jabil currently has an ESP of -0.19% with a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping Upcoming Results

During the quarter, Jabil formed a collaboration with Sivers Semiconductors to develop an energy-efficient 1.6T pluggable optical transceiver module. Demand for 800G and higher optical transceivers are growing rapidly. Jabil’s prudent investment in 1.6T technology at an early stage is expected to give it a competitive edge.



In the quarter under review, HyperLight, UMC, Wavetek and Jabil have entered into a collaboration to accelerate the commercialization and large-scale deployment of Thin-Film Lithium Niobate (TFLN) photonics for AI data centers. In this venture, HyperLight provides the TFLN photonic technology, and UMC and Wavetek manufacture the photonic chips at scale. Jabil is offering its expertise in high-volume manufacturing, supply chain management, system integration and assembly, which helps to bring these products to commercial deployments. The approach is aligned with Jabil’s strategy of moving beyond contract manufacturing toward system-level AI infrastructure integration. Strategic collaboration with industry leaders and a strong focus on innovation bode well for sustainable growth.



In the third quarter, per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues in the Regulated Industries segment are pegged at $3.1 billion, indicating growth from $3.05 billion from the year-ago quarter. Revenues from Connected Living & Digital Commerce are pegged at $1.2 billion, down from $1.33 billion a year ago. Revenues from the Intelligent Infrastructure segment for the third quarter are pegged at $4.2 billion, indicating growth from $3.43 billion.

Price Performance

Over the past year, JBL has surged 112.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 154.3%. It has underperformed its peers, Flex Ltd. FLEX and Celestica Inc. CLS. Flex has gained 240.9%, while Celestica has surged 206.6% during this period.



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Key Valuation Metric

From a valuation standpoint, Jabil appears to be trading at a discount relative to the industry. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 27.43 forward earnings, lower than 29.06 for the industry but above its mean of 21.68.



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Investment Considerations

The AI infrastructure market remains the biggest growth engine for Jabil. AI is driving a structural transformation across the technology landscape. This represents a long-term secular growth trend rather than a temporary surge. Enterprises are rushing to integrate AI into their operations to improve efficiency, enhance productivity and strengthen their competitive positioning. This shift is prompting hyperscalers such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google to quickly expand AI-focused data center infrastructure.



Per a report from Grand View Research, the AI data center market was valued at $147.28 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach $810.61 billion with a compound annual growth rate of 23.9% from 2026 to 2033. Jabil is strategically expanding its AI-native portfolio to capitalize on this growing opportunity and gain a competitive edge against other players in the electronics manufacturing services industry, such as Flex, Sanmina and Celestica.



Customers are increasing high-speed interconnect investments to support AI workloads. Demand for leading-edge AI racks and AI servers is outpacing Jabil’s ability to supply. Apart from the AI infrastructure business, the healthcare business remains strong. Healthy demand for drug delivery platforms, GLP-1 products, continuous glucose monitors, diagnostics and minimally invasive technologies is driving growth. The automotive business is recovering, backed by growing traction across both traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) platforms. Improving EV momentum outside the United States is a tailwind.



Digital commerce pace continues to grow, backed by the adoption of advanced retail systems, warehouse automation and robotics. However, demand softness in consumer-centric products continues to impact growth in this segment. Renewables are showing early signs of recovery. The company's solar business mix now includes both residential and commercial installations.



Moreover, Jabil’s multi-region presence has boosted its reliability to its customers. It is focusing on localizing its manufacturing units to cater to regional demands. These factors are expected to have a favorable impact on Jabil’s third-quarter earnings.

End Note

Jabil is set to benefit from an AI-driven infrastructure boom and strong demand in healthcare and warehouse automation verticals. Recovery in the automobile and renewable energy infrastructure is a positive factor. The company has developed the ability to design and deliver fully integrated AI systems by combining compute, networking, power distribution and advanced cooling solutions tailored to customer requirements. This end-to-end approach, combined with a strong supply chain network, significantly boosts its reliability among hyperscaler customers and large organizations by reducing the total cost of ownership and expediting deployment timelines. Owing to these factors, Jabil is a good investment option at present.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.