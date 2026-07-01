Jabil's AI-Led Growth Story Drives a 78% Rally: Time to Invest?

Jabil, Inc. JBL has soared 78.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 104.2%. It has underperformed peers like Flex Ltd. FLEX and Celestica Inc. CLS over this period. While Celestica has gained 145%, Flex surged 234.3%.

One-Year JBL Stock Price Performance



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JBL Rides on AI Strength

Jabil's extensive manufacturing footprint and expertise position it as an ideal partner in the burgeoning AI/ML ecosystem. The company's commitment to providing unparalleled value to customers underscores its strategic importance in the optical module space. The company’s photonics-based optical transceiver modules are designed to fuel the AI/ML revolution, promise unparalleled performance and scalability, thanks to the collaborative efforts of industry giants.



The breakthrough technology leverages Intel Corporation's INTC cutting-edge silicon photonics platform, renowned for its manufacturing efficiency and reliability. The collaboration sets a new standard for speed, efficiency and reliability in data transmission. Intel's volume-proven silicon photonics platform, with on-chip laser sources fabricated, tested and burned-in at wafer scale, ensures unparalleled reliability and simplicity in module integration. With a focus on reliability, scalability and performance, its optical transceiver modules are poised to drive significant advancements in data-intensive applications with considerable improvement in the bandwidth capacity of data center racks without requiring modifications to existing infrastructure.

Diversified Bouquet Lends Support

With a presence across 100 locations in 30 countries, Jabil is likely to gain from secular growth drivers with strong margins and cash flow dynamics. Moreover, its unmatched end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise have put it in good stead. Its extensive global footprint is further strengthened by a centralized procurement process, which, coupled with a single Enterprise Resource Planning system, aids customers with end-to-end supply chain visibility.



Jabil’s focus on end-market and product diversification is a key catalyst. The company’s target that “no product or product family should be greater than 5% operating income or cash flows in any fiscal year” is commendable. The diversification increases the reliability of the company’s earnings and revenues, thereby driving long-term returns for investors.



The company is likely to gain from the rapid adoption of 5G wireless and cloud computing in the long run. It is benefiting from solid demand in key end markets, diligent execution of operational plans and skillful management of supply chain dynamics. A large-scale portfolio of business sectors offers Jabil a high degree of resilience during macroeconomic and geopolitical disruptions.





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Estimate Revision Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s fiscal 2026 earnings has surged 14.9% to $12.74 per share over the past year, while the same for fiscal 2027 has increased 25.1% to $16.59. The positive estimate revision depicts bullish sentiments about the stock’s growth potential.





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End Note

Jabil is bullish on its long-term prospects. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in areas such as AI data center hardware, power and energy infrastructure, software-defined electric and hybrid vehicles, and healthcare. Strong margins and robust free cash flow are likely to enable continued investment in profitable growth and capital returns to shareholders.



The uptrend in estimate revisions further portrays positive sentiments about the stock’s growth potential. JBL has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 28.5% and delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.9%. It has a VGM Score of A. Jabil carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



With a solid Zacks Rank and healthy fundamentals, Jabil appears primed for further price appreciation. Consequently, investors are likely to profit if they bet on this high-flying stock now.

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Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.