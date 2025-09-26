Jabils AI-Driven Boom Has Begun: News Highs are Coming

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is well-positioned to benefit from AI, as it is the leading manufacturer and manufacturing service provider in the tech industry. Its client list is diverse, including leading tech companies such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), as well as consumer giants like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), among others.

The Q4 2025 results reveal the strength of its position, with its diversified client base driving accelerating growth and substantial cash flow.

Jabil Retreats Following Beat-and-Raise Results

Jabil had a solid quarter, with revenue growth accelerating to 18.5% and favorable guidance; there is no reason to expect a significant sell-off in the stock price. The $8.25 billion in net revenue was more than half a billion better than MarketBeat’s consensus forecast, driven by strength in three critical end markets.

Strength in capital equipment, data center, and networking offset weakness in automotives and renewables, with strength in the first three expected to be sustained. The outlook for automotives and renewables is also favorable, although they may not return to growth in the immediate future.

The margin news was also favorable. The company experienced margin pressure, but less than expected, which was offset by robust share repurchases. The net result is $3.29 in adjusted earnings, thirty-four cents or 1150 basis points above the consensus forecast, and ample cash flow.

Cash flow is a critical detail, as it drives balance sheet health and buybacks, and the buybacks in FY2025 were significant. The Q4 report reveals shares down 6.4% YOY and 10% for the year, providing leverage for shareholders.

Guidance is also bullish, as it is well above the analysts' forecasts. The guidance for Q1 F2026 anticipates $7.7 billion at the low end of the target range compared to the $7.5 billion consensus figure, and the earnings and full-year targets are equally strong.

The likely outcome is that Jabil will exceed the mid-point of its guidance, resulting in low-double-digit to mid-teens growth relative to 2025.

Sell-Side Interest Has JBL Stock Set Up to Hit New Highs

The sell-side interest, including analysts, institutional and short-selling trends, has JBL stock set up to hit new highs. The analysts' trends include increasing coverage, firming sentiment, a bullish bias to the Moderate Buy rating, and an uptrend in the consensus price target.

It forecasted only a 3% upside ahead of the Q4 2025 report, but had risen 65% in the preceding 12 months and is likely to continue trending higher over the following 12 months.

Regarding institutions, they provide solid support by owning more than 90% of the stock, and the group is buying on balance this year.

The buying trends reveal vigorous activity in every quarter of the year, with Q3 showing a notable increase. These trends are offset by the short-sellers, who have been increasing their position in recent months.

However, short interest was relatively low in early September, and the F2025 guidance suggests that covering could begin soon.

JBL Stock Confirms Resistance: Opens Buy-the-Dip Opportunity

JBL's stock price pulled back following the guidance update, opening a classic buy-the-dip opportunity. The move has the market down by 5% but is still well above critical support at the bottom of the near-term trading range.

Assuming this range remains intact, JBL is consolidating, likely continuing the existing trend. In that scenario, the stock price could gain as much as 50% over the next 12 to 18 months.

