Jabil Withdraws FY20 Outlook Due To Coronavirus Impact - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Jabil Inc. (JBL) said it is withdrawing its financial outlook for fiscal 2020, which was previously issued on December 17, 2019 and did not anticipate the impact of the coronavirus global pandemic.

"As a result, given the rapidly changing situation, we are withdrawing our FY20 full year guidance until we are able to update and quantify the underlying business assumptions," Jabil said.

Jabil also said its second-quarter expenses directly associated with business interruption caused by COVID-19 were about $53 million.

