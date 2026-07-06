Jabil vs. Celestica: Which EMS Stock is a Better Buy Right Now?

Jabil Inc. JBL and Celestica Inc. CLS are two leading companies in the global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry. Jabil delivers manufacturing, engineering, product design and supply chain capabilities to customers across healthcare, automotive, cloud infrastructure, industrial and consumer electronics.



Celestica provides end-to-end product lifecycle services, spanning design, advanced manufacturing, hardware platforms and supply chain management for customers in communications, enterprise technology, aerospace and defense, healthcare and industrial industries.



With domain-specific expertise in core areas, both Jabil and Celestica are well-positioned to benefit from increasing demand for EMS, driven by investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, cloud computing, data centers, healthcare technologies, automotive electronics, and industrial automation. Let us delve a little deeper into the companies' competitive dynamics to understand which of the two is relatively better placed to capitalize on these industry trends.

The Case for JBL Stock

Growing investments in AI infrastructure are creating a significant growth opportunity for Jabil. Strong demand for AI data centers, networking equipment and warehouse automation has prompted management to raise its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $35 billion. The company's diversified exposure to healthcare, automotive, industrial and connected living markets further supports stable long-term growth by reducing dependence on any single end market.



Jabil's global manufacturing network and continued investments in automation, AI-enabled manufacturing and capacity expansion enhance production efficiency, improve operating margins and enable it to support customers worldwide. Combined with strong free cash flow generation and disciplined capital management, these strengths provide the financial flexibility to fund future growth initiatives.



However, Jabil operates in a highly competitive EMS industry and faces competition from leading global peers, such as Flex Ltd. FLEX and Sanmina Corporation SANM. The company also remains exposed to customer concentration, supply chain disruptions, foreign exchange fluctuations, and geopolitical and trade uncertainties.

The Case for CLS Stock

Celestica benefits from the rapid expansion of AI and cloud computing. The rise of AI-driven data centers is fueling strong demand for the company's high-performance networking and data communication products, including switches, routers, storage platforms and data center interconnect solutions. Continued innovation, strategic technology partnerships and robust demand for 400G and 800G networking products are strengthening its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment, a key contributor to the company's growth.



The company aims to improve profitability through a greater focus on higher-value products and an optimized business mix. Disciplined cost management and efficient operations have supported margin expansion, while strong engineering and manufacturing capabilities enable the company to meet evolving customer requirements. These operational strengths enhance earnings and reinforce Celestica's competitive position in the EMS market.



However, extensive international operations expose it to foreign exchange fluctuations, geopolitical tensions and global trade uncertainties, particularly given its manufacturing presence in China. The company also faces ongoing challenges in its Advanced Technology Solutions segment, where softer industrial demand and elevated customer inventory levels continue to weigh on growth.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for JBL & CLS?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s 2026 sales implies a year-over-year rise of 17.33%, while that for EPS indicates growth of 30.67%. EPS estimates have been trending northward (up 3.6%) on average over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s 2026 sales implies a year-over-year rise of 53.82%, while that for EPS indicates growth of 67.93%. EPS estimates have remained static on average over the past 60 days.



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Price Performance & Valuation of JBL & CLS

Over the past year, Jabil has gained 51.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 85.8%. Celestica has rallied 118.3% over the same period.



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Jabil looks more attractive than Celestica from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/earnings ratio, Jabil’s shares currently trade at 21.34 forward earnings, lower than 27.04 for Celestica.



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JBL or CLS: Which is a Better Pick?

Jabil currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Celestica carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Both companies expect sales and profits to improve in 2026, supported by rising investments in AI infrastructure and cloud computing. Celestica is delivering strong momentum through its networking and cloud infrastructure business, while Jabil benefits from a broader end-market portfolio and a globally diversified manufacturing platform. Considering a solid Zacks Rank, stronger upward estimate revision and a more attractive valuation, Jabil appears to be the better investment choice at the moment.

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Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.