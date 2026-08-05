Jabil Surges 31.6% in Past Six Months: Reason to Buy the Stock Now?

Jabil, Inc. JBL has soared 31.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 19%. It has outperformed peers like Celestica Inc. CLS but lagged Flex Ltd. FLEX over this period. While Celestica has gained 20.7%, Flex surged 98%.

Six-Month JBL Stock Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AI Momentum Bodes Well for JBL

Jabil’s extensive manufacturing footprint and deep domain expertise make it a well-positioned player in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) ecosystem. Its focus on delivering differentiated value to customers highlights the company’s growing relevance in the optical module market.



Jabil’s photonics-based optical transceiver modules are designed to support the increasing performance and scalability requirements of AI and ML workloads. Developed through collaboration with leading technology providers, these solutions are expected to enhance the speed, efficiency and reliability of data transmission.



The technology leverages Intel Corporation’s (INTC) silicon photonics platform, which is known for its manufacturing efficiency and reliability. Intel’s volume-proven platform integrates on-chip laser sources that are fabricated, tested and burned in at the wafer level, simplifying module integration and improving dependability.



Backed by strong reliability, scalability and performance capabilities, Jabil’s optical transceiver modules are well placed to support data-intensive applications. The solutions can significantly increase the bandwidth capacity of data-center racks without requiring substantial changes to existing infrastructure, strengthening Jabil’s prospects in the fast-growing AI infrastructure market.

Diversified Portfolio Aids Growth

Jabil operates across approximately 100 locations in 30 countries, providing it with a broad global platform to capitalize on secular growth trends while maintaining healthy margin and cash flow dynamics. Its extensive end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing expertise, supply-chain insights and global product-management capabilities remain key competitive strengths.



The company’s global footprint is supported by a centralized procurement process and a unified Enterprise Resource Planning system. These capabilities provide customers with enhanced end-to-end supply-chain visibility and enable Jabil to manage complex global manufacturing programs efficiently.

Diligent Operational Execution Lends Support

Jabil’s continued emphasis on end-market and product diversification is another key growth driver. The company aims to ensure that no single product or product family accounts for more than 5% of operating income or cash flows in any fiscal year. This disciplined approach reduces concentration risk, improves the stability of revenues and earnings, and supports sustainable long-term shareholder returns.



Jabil is also poised to benefit from the continued adoption of 5G wireless technology and cloud computing. Solid demand across key end markets, disciplined execution of operational initiatives and effective management of supply-chain challenges are likely to support its performance. Moreover, the company’s diversified portfolio across multiple business sectors provides considerable resilience against macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical disruptions.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Revision Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s fiscal 2026 earnings has surged 15.3% to $12.74 per share over the past year, while the same for fiscal 2027 has increased 27.2% to $16.59. The positive estimate revision depicts bullish sentiments about the stock’s growth potential.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

End Note

Jabil is bullish on its long-term prospects. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in areas such as AI data center hardware, power and energy infrastructure, software-defined electric and hybrid vehicles, and healthcare. Strong margins and robust free cash flow are likely to enable continued investment in profitable growth and capital returns to shareholders.



The uptrend in estimate revisions further portrays positive sentiments about the stock’s growth potential. JBL has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 28.5% and delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.9%. It has a VGM Score of B. Jabil carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



With a solid Zacks Rank and healthy fundamentals, Jabil appears primed for further price appreciation. Consequently, investors are likely to profit if they bet on this high-flying stock now.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.