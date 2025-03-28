Is Jabil Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $15.2 billion , Jabil Inc. ( JBL ) is a global manufacturing services company specializing in electronics design, production, and product management solutions. It operates through two segments: Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS), catering to industries such as automotive, healthcare, cloud, and consumer electronics.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Jabil fits this criterion perfectly. Headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida, Jabil partners with major companies like Apple, Cisco, and HP to deliver advanced engineering and supply chain solutions.

The electronics manufacturer has fallen 20.3% from its 52-week high of $174.80 . Jabil shares have declined 4.5% over the past three months, a less severe decline than the broader Nasdaq Composite's ( $NASX ) 9.7% decrease during the same period.

Longer term, JBL stock has dipped 3.1% YTD, which is a less pronounced decline than NASX's 7.8% drop over the same period. However, Jabil has gained 2.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX's 8.6% return.

JBL has been trading above its 200-day moving average since October last year. The stock also remained above its 50-day moving average from mid-September 2024 until it dipped below in late February.

Jabil's shares rose 3.1% on Mar. 20 due to its strong Q2 2025 earnings report. The company posted adjusted EPS of $1.94, beating analysts' estimates , driven by robust demand for data center infrastructure and semiconductor fabrication equipment. Additionally, Jabil raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast to $8.95 per share and increased its revenue projection to $27.9 billion. Investor optimism was further fueled by the ongoing AI-driven expansion in data centers, which continues to drive demand for Jabil's products.

Nevertheless, in contrast, rival Corning Incorporated ( GLW ) has outperformed JBL. Corning shares have surged 41.5% over the past 52 weeks and a 1.8% drop on a YTD basis.

Despite JBL's underperformance over the past year, analysts remain bullish about its prospects. Eight analysts covering the stock have a consensus rating of “Strong Buy,” and it is currently trading below the mean price target of $174.43 .

