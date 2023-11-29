News & Insights

Markets
JBL

Jabil Shares Fall On Lowered Outlook

November 29, 2023 — 10:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Jabil Inc. (JBL), a manufacturing and supply chain solutions provider, are falling more than 10% Wednesday morning after the company lowered its first-quarter as well as full-year outlook.

Jabil now expects revenue to be in the range of $8.3 billion - $8.4 billion for the first quarter, slightly below the low end of its previously announced range.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expect revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter.

For fiscal 2024, revenue is now expected to be approximately $31 billion, down 7 percent from the midpoint of previous guidance. The consensus estimate stands at $33.7 billion.

JBL, currently at $116.59, has traded in the range of $64.74 - $141.38 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JBL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.