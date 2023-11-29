Jabil Shares Fall On Lowered Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Jabil Inc. (JBL), a manufacturing and supply chain solutions provider, are falling more than 10% Wednesday morning after the company lowered its first-quarter as well as full-year outlook.

Jabil now expects revenue to be in the range of $8.3 billion - $8.4 billion for the first quarter, slightly below the low end of its previously announced range.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expect revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter.

For fiscal 2024, revenue is now expected to be approximately $31 billion, down 7 percent from the midpoint of previous guidance. The consensus estimate stands at $33.7 billion.

JBL, currently at $116.59, has traded in the range of $64.74 - $141.38 in the last 1 year.

