Jabil Q3 Results Top Estimates; Sees Q4 In Line With View

(RTTNews) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) reported that its third-quarter loss attributable to the company was $50.96 million or $0.34 per share compared to net income of $43.48 million or $0.28 per share in the prior year.

Core earnings per share for the quarter were $0.37 compared to $0.57 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the third-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net revenue for the third-quarter grew to $6.34 billion from $6.14 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $5.57 billion for the third-quarter.

Looking ahead for the fourth-quarter, the company projects earnings per share to be in the range of $0.04 to $0.50, core earnings per share of $0.46 to $0.86, and net revenue of $5.8 billion to $6.6 billion. Wall Street currently is looking for the fourth-quarter earnings of $0.59 per share on annual revenues of $6.09 billion.

In Friday pre-market trade, JBL is trading at $34.10, up $1.31 or 4.00 percent.

