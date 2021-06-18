Jabil Q3 Results Beat Analysts’ Expectations; Shares Up 2%

Jabil (JBL) delivered better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue in the fiscal third quarter of 2021. Jabil is a provider of manufacturing services on a worldwide basis.

Following the results, the share price was up 2.3% to close at $57.83 on June 17.

Revenues of $7.2 billion surpassed the Street’s estimates of $6.95 billion and jumped 13.9% from the year-ago period.

Earnings came in at $1.30 per share, which outpaced consensus estimates of $1.04 per share. Also, earnings were up 251.4% year-over-year.

Jabil CEO Mark Mondello said, "I’m confident in our plan. As a result, we are raising our financial outlook for the balance of the year. We now expect FY21 revenue to be in the neighborhood of $29.5 billion, with core EPS of approximately $5.50." (See Jabil stock chart on TipRanks)

For fiscal Q4, the company expects revenues to come in the range of $7.3 - $7.9 billion. The consensus estimate is pegged at $6.95 billion. Earnings per share are expected to come in the band of $1.25 - $1.45, versus the consensus estimate of $1.17 per share.

Following the fiscal Q3 earnings release, Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle reiterated a Buy rating on the stock but increased the price target to $66 from $58. This implies 14.1% upside potential to current levels.

Tindle commented, “Operating margin expansion continues, cash flow trends remain healthy despite a difficult supply environment, and we anticipate continued improvement in these key metrics during FY22.”

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold. The Jabil average analyst price target of $68.50 implies 18.5% upside potential from current levels. Shares have increased 36.3% over the past six months.

Related News :

Orphazyme (ORPH) Share Price Rose By Almost 61%; What are the Catalysts?

Alfi Surges 104% After Signing Agreement with All-Niter

Why is AST SpaceMobile Trading to the Moon?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.