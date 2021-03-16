Markets
JBL

Jabil Q2 Results Beat View; Raises FY Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the second-quarter was $151.65 million or $0.99 per share compared to a net loss of $3.28 million or $0.02 per share in the prior year.

Core earnings per share were $1.27 compared to $0.50 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue for the quarter grew to $6.83 billion from $6.13 billion in the previous year. Analysts expected revenues of $6.57 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead for the third-quarter, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $0.69 to $0.89 per share, core earnings per share of $0.90 to $1.10 per share, and net revenue of $6.6 billion to $7.2 billion. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.93 per share and revenues of $6.3 billion for the third-quarter.

The company raised its financial outlook for the balance of the year. The company now expects core earnings to be about $5 per share and revenue of $28.5 billion for fiscal year 2021. The company said in December that it expected core earnings to increase to $4.60 per share on net revenue in the neighborhood of $27.5 billion. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2021 earnings of $4.64 per share on annual revenues of $27.59 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular