Jabil Q2 Results Beat View; Raises FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the second-quarter was $151.65 million or $0.99 per share compared to a net loss of $3.28 million or $0.02 per share in the prior year.

Core earnings per share were $1.27 compared to $0.50 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue for the quarter grew to $6.83 billion from $6.13 billion in the previous year. Analysts expected revenues of $6.57 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead for the third-quarter, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $0.69 to $0.89 per share, core earnings per share of $0.90 to $1.10 per share, and net revenue of $6.6 billion to $7.2 billion. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.93 per share and revenues of $6.3 billion for the third-quarter.

The company raised its financial outlook for the balance of the year. The company now expects core earnings to be about $5 per share and revenue of $28.5 billion for fiscal year 2021. The company said in December that it expected core earnings to increase to $4.60 per share on net revenue in the neighborhood of $27.5 billion. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2021 earnings of $4.64 per share on annual revenues of $27.59 billion.

