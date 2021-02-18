Markets
Jabil Obtains FDA Clearance For Made In USA Protective Face Masks

(RTTNews) - Jabil (JBL) said that it has received a clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for made in USA protective face masks. The company's Memphis facility is fulfilling high-volume orders for single-use masks that meet federal requirements.

According to the company, the NP Medical nPro single-use, disposable, FDA-cleared three-ply surgical masks provide excellent protection and are designed to meet ASTM F2100-19 Level 1 requirements, providing over 99% Sub-micron Particulate (PFE) and Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE).

The masks feature elastic ear loops, an adjustable nose wire and vertically adjustable pleats to ensure a snug and comfortable fit.

