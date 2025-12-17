Jabil Lifts Annual Outlook Above View, Expects Q2 Results In Line With Analysts' Forecast; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Jabil Inc. (JBL), an engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services company, on Wednesday revised up its annual guidance, better than analysts' expectations, citing a robust demand.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects core earnings of $11.55 per share, higher than the earlier guidance of $11 per share. Jabil now anticipates revenue of $32.4 billion, compared with the prior outlook of $31.3 billion.

On average, analysts polled forecast the company to report earnings of $11.12 per share, on revenue of $31.57 billion for the full year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, Jabil projects net earnings of $1.70 to $2.19 per share. Excluding items, earnings are projected to be in the range of $2.27 to $2.67 per share, in line with Street view of $2.37 per share.

Jabil anticipates revenue of $7.5 billion to $8 billion, compared with analysts' forecast of $7.51 billion.

JBL was up by 6.26% at $225.99 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.