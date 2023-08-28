Jabil (JBL) to Sell Mobility Business to Focus on Core Areas

Jabil Inc. JBL has inked a definitive agreement with China-based BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited to divest its Mobility business to focus more on its core businesses. The transaction, valued at about $2.2 billion, is slated to be the largest of its kind by the company, if concluded, subject to the mandatory regulatory approvals and fulfillment of other customary closing conditions.



The held-for-sale business primarily manufactures printed circuit boards and related products in Chengdu and Wuxi in China. The divestment will enable Jabil to enhance its financial flexibility to reward shareholders with risk-adjusted returns in the form of incremental share repurchases. In addition, it will facilitate the company to invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, healthcare, AI cloud data centers and other end markets to strengthen its position as one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services.



On the other hand, the transaction will likely expand BYD Electronic's customer base and augment its smartphone components business, which has been its leading revenue-generating unit. The deal is further expected to help the company penetrate new markets and add value to its mobile supply chain.



Jabil is witnessing solid momentum in industrial business driven by growth in clean and smart energy infrastructure adoption. Specifically, strength in solar inverters, smart meters, energy storage & power and building management solutions are driving the top line. Jabil has an established global presence and a worldwide connected factory network, which enables it to scale up production per the evolving market dynamics.



Management’s focus on improving working capital management and integrating sophisticated AI and ML capabilities to enhance the efficiency of its internal process are major tailwinds. The company is witnessing a resilient demand trend and anticipates substantial secular growth in EVs, healthcare, renewable energy infrastructure, 5G and cloud. Its automotive industry is poised to benefit as the transformation to EV accelerates.



With more than 250,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries, Jabil is likely to benefit from secular growth drivers with strong margin and cash flow dynamics. Moreover, its unmatched end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise have put it in good stead. An extensive global footprint is further strengthened by a centralized procurement process, which, coupled with a single Enterprise Resource Planning system, aids customers with end-to-end supply chain visibility.



The stock has gained 66.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 44.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Jabil currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Key Picks

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 8.8% in the last reported quarter. It has a VGM Score of B.



Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, T-Mobile is a national wireless service provider. The company offers services under the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint brands. T-Mobile, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC is a Zacks Rank #2 stock. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.3% and delivered an earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

