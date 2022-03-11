Jabil (JBL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Jabil Inc. JBL is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 16, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.7%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.1%, on average.



The Saint Petersburg, FL-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues driven by growth in key end markets.



During the quarter, Jabil partnered with cruise operator Carnival Corporation to manufacture the Princess Medallion in Bajos de Haina, Dominican Republic. Launched in 2017, the Medallion wearable contains a blend of communication technologies and maximizes a vacation based upon guests’ choices.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $7,415 million, which indicates growth of 8.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $1.47, suggesting an increase of 15.7%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Jabil. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Jabil’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at $1.47.

Jabil, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Jabil, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Jabil currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

