Jabil (JBL) to Enhance Cardo Systems' Market Leadership

Jabil Inc. JBL and Cardo Systems have entered into a manufacturing collaboration to use world-class manufacturing capabilities of the former to keep pace with ever-increasing production volumes. The use of Jabil’s supply chain expertise and dedicated Workcell model will aid Cardo in mitigating risks, driving lower costs and ensuring on-time deliveries.

In order to meet the rapid growth of premium motorcycles, proper supply chain support, stringent quality testing and speed and agility in product development are required. Jabil’s manufacturing expertise, acoustics experience and global supply chain will offer a solution to all these challenges. The collaboration, for a streamlined supply chain management, has resulted in a decrease in Stock Keeping Units from hundreds to tens. The supply chain leverage and the opportunity to use different materials and components provided by Jabil have helped Cardo scale up its early-stage product designs for volume manufacturing.

Cardo believes that its leadership path is fueled by Jabil’s turnkey approach, encompassing sourcing, purchasing, production and logistics. Jabil’s persistency in keeping up with dramatic market changes has contributed to the improved quality, on-time delivery and manufacturing costs. Additionally, it is working with Cardo to extend the reach of its innovative products across Europe, the United States, Asia and Latin America.

Jabil’s focus on end market and product diversification is a key catalyst. The company’s target that “no product or product family should be greater than 5% operating income or cash flows in any fiscal year” is commendable. The initiative should position the company well on the growth trajectory.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock has gained 1.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 2.6%.

It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

