Jabil (JBL) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Jabil (JBL) closed the most recent trading day at $163.62, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.71%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 5.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Jabil in its upcoming release. On that day, Jabil is projected to report earnings of $1.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.74%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.41 billion, indicating a 5.25% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.78 per share and a revenue of $27.35 billion, representing changes of +3.42% and -5.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Jabil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher. Currently, Jabil is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Jabil has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.44 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.5, so one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.47. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, finds itself in the top 2% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

