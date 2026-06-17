Jabil (JBL) Surges After Delivering AI-Fueled Earnings Beat

Manufacturing-solutions giant Jabil added another clean beat to an already exceptional fiscal year. The St. Petersburg-based company posted fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.16, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 and climbing sharply from $2.55 a year ago, while revenue of $8.75 billion surpassed the consensus by 1.39% and rose from $7.83 billion.

That works out to an earnings surprise of +1.28% and a revenue surprise of +1.39%, with Jabil now having beaten consensus EPS and revenue estimates in each of the last four quarters.

The print was good enough to send shares nearly 10% higher in early trading Wednesday morning, tacking on to the extraordinary 65% year-to-date run in the stock ahead of the print.



Image Source: StockCharts

Digging Deeper into Jabil’s Quarterly Performance

The story underneath the headline is the same one that has driven Jabil’s re-rating all year: artificial intelligence. CEO Mike Dastoor was unambiguous, noting that AI infrastructure demand remains extremely strong and that the company’s full-year AI-related revenue outlook is now meaningfully higher.

Jabil’s Intelligent Infrastructure segment — which spans cloud and data-center hardware, networking and communications, and capital equipment — has become the centerpiece of the investment thesis, and management’s commentary suggests that engine is still accelerating. What’s encouraging for the durability of the story is that the strength is broadening: Dastoor flagged better-than-expected performance in areas that had previously been under pressure, particularly Automotive and Connected Living. A business firing on its AI cylinders while its cyclical end markets quietly recover is a healthier setup than one leaning entirely on a single theme.

Crucially, this was not just a revenue story — the quality of earnings improved alongside the top line. Core operating income rose to $504 million from $420 million a year ago, and GAAP operating income reached $445 million. Additionally, margins are expanding even as Jabil scales, a reflection of the multi-year repositioning toward higher-value engineering and supply-chain offerings and away from the lower-margin, commoditized work that once defined the contract-manufacturing model.

The guidance raise is the part that should command the most attention, and it’s where Jabil distinguished itself. Management lifted its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook to roughly $35 billion in revenue, a 5.8% core operating margin, core EPS of $12.70, and adjusted free cash flow of more than $1.4 billion.

The fourth-quarter framework is even more telling: Jabil guided to revenue of $9.2 billion to $10.0 billion and core EPS of $3.80 to $4.20, a meaningful step up from the $3.16 just delivered. That implied sequential acceleration into the typically strong fiscal fourth quarter signals genuine momentum rather than a company simply clearing a low bar — and notably, management volunteered that it feels “very good about the setup for fiscal 2027,” an early tell that the AI capital-spending cycle still has runway.

The Zacks Rundown

From our perspective, the setup remains constructive. Jabil carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting a favorable earnings-estimate revision trend heading into the print, and sits within the Electronics – Manufacturing Services industry, which ranks in the top 28% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

That’s a meaningful tailwind, since stocks in the top half of Zacks Ranked Industries have historically outperformed those in the bottom half by a factor of more than two to one. The current consensus calls for $3.70 in EPS on $8.98 billion of revenue next quarter and $12.36 for the full fiscal year — figures that look likely to drift higher now that management’s own full-year EPS guide of $12.70 sits above the Street. Upward estimate revisions in the days ahead would be the natural next step, and they are the lifeblood of the Zacks Rank.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The read-through to the broader electronics manufacturing and supply-chain space is meaningful, because Jabil is one of the cleanest public proxies for physical AI infrastructure buildout. Its results corroborate the capital-spending signals coming from the hyperscalers and from peers across the contract-manufacturing and components landscape — the demand for servers, networking gear, power, and cooling that turns AI ambition into deployed hardware is not slowing.

For competitors and the entire components ecosystem, Jabil’s raised AI outlook is both a positive industry tailwind and a reminder that scale, diversification, and engineering capability increasingly separate the winners from the commoditized. The diversified model Dastoor keeps emphasizing is precisely what lets Jabil capture AI upside.

Bottom Line

This was another high-quality quarter from a company that has earned its premium through consistent execution, margin expansion, and disciplined capital returns.

The positive market reaction is best read as a verdict on the business: a solid beat-and-raise likely signals more gains ahead. For long-term investors, the combination of a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), a top-tier industry, accelerating AI demand, and a guidance raise that now sits above consensus keeps the fundamental story firmly intact. Jabil JBL remains one of the better-positioned names in the picks-and-shovels layer of the AI trade.

Disclosure: JBL is a current holding in the Zacks Headline Trader portfolio.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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