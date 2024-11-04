Jabil (JBL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Jabil (JBL) ended the recent trading session at $127.30, demonstrating a -0.29% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

The electronics manufacturer's shares have seen an increase of 4.94% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Jabil in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.04, signifying a 21.54% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.6 billion, indicating a 21.29% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.64 per share and revenue of $27.01 billion, indicating changes of +1.77% and -6.48%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Jabil presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Jabil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.52.

Also, we should mention that JBL has a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.