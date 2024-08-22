Jabil (JBL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Jabil (JBL) closed at $107.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.67%.

The electronics manufacturer's shares have seen a decrease of 2.2% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Jabil in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.24, signifying an 8.57% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.6 billion, down 21.97% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.42 per share and revenue of $28.52 billion, which would represent changes of -2.43% and -17.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Jabil possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Jabil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.9. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.03.

Also, we should mention that JBL has a PEG ratio of 1.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.68.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 182, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.