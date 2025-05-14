Jabil (JBL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Jabil (JBL) closed the most recent trading day at $166.86, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.72%.

The electronics manufacturer's stock has climbed by 23.25% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.86%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Jabil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.28, reflecting a 20.63% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.98 billion, indicating a 3.18% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.93 per share and revenue of $27.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.18% and -3.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.55% downward. Jabil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Jabil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.7. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.99.

It's also important to note that JBL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.29.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

