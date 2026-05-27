Jabil (JBL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed the most recent trading day at $371.38, moving -2.33% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 14.94% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

The upcoming earnings release of Jabil will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Jabil is projected to report earnings of $3.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.53 billion, up 8.95% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.3 per share and a revenue of $34.02 billion, representing changes of +26.15% and +14.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Jabil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Jabil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.92. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 32.15 for its industry.

Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 1.81 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.