Jabil (JBL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Jabil (JBL) was down 1.52% at $337.26. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.73%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.03%.

The electronics manufacturer's shares have seen an increase of 27.42% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.47%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Jabil in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.08, marking a 20.78% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.53 billion, indicating a 8.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.3 per share and a revenue of $34.02 billion, demonstrating changes of +26.15% and +14.15%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Jabil. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Jabil is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Jabil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.82, which means Jabil is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that JBL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.62. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.92 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.