Jabil (JBL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Jabil (JBL) ended the recent trading session at $101.64, demonstrating a -1.01% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 0.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.54%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Jabil in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.24, down 8.57% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.57 billion, showing a 22.28% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.98% lower. Jabil is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Jabil has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.38 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.84, so one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.6. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.5.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.