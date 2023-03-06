Jabil (JBL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed at $84.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.89% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 3.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 16, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.09 billion, up 7.17% from the year-ago period.

JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.37 per share and revenue of $34.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.41% and +3.04%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Jabil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Jabil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.19, so we one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.85 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JBL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

