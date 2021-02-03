Jabil (JBL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $43.20, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

JBL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JBL is projected to report earnings of $0.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 90%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.50 billion, up 6.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.63 per share and revenue of $27.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +59.66% and +0.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JBL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JBL is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, JBL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.25, so we one might conclude that JBL is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

