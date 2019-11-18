Jabil (JBL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed the most recent trading day at $38.53, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 7.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.32%.

JBL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.94, up 4.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.96 billion, up 6.93% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $25.96 billion, which would represent changes of +15.1% and +2.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JBL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JBL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, JBL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.56, so we one might conclude that JBL is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, JBL's PEG ratio is currently 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

