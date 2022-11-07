Jabil (JBL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed at $62.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 6.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.41%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.21, up 15.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.28 billion, up 8.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.18 per share and revenue of $34.45 billion, which would represent changes of +6.93% and +2.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Jabil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Jabil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.81, so we one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.65 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.