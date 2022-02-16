Jabil (JBL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed the most recent trading day at $61.15, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 10.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, up 15.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.41 billion, up 8.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.58 per share and revenue of $31.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.29% and +8.7%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Jabil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.51, so we one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.78 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

