Is Jabil (JBL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Jabil (JBL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Jabil is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 605 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Jabil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBL's full-year earnings has moved 5.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, JBL has moved about 53.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 9.8%. This shows that Jabil is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM). The stock is up 65.8% year-to-date.

For Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Jabil belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 44.4% so far this year, so JBL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., however, belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Currently, this 44-stock industry is ranked #54. The industry has moved +14.9% so far this year.

Jabil and Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.