Jabil (JBL) Stock Moves 1.12%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Jabil (JBL) reached $143.14, with a +1.12% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was in sync with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.46%.

The the stock of electronics manufacturer has fallen by 12.53% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Jabil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.81, marking a 7.74% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.41 billion, down 5.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.78 per share and a revenue of $27.35 billion, representing changes of +3.42% and -5.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Jabil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Jabil possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Jabil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.13. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.16 of its industry.

It's also important to note that JBL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry stood at 1.12 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 14, this industry ranks in the top 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

