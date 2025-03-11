Jabil (JBL) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Jabil (JBL) reached $132.44, with a -0.68% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.76% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.18%.

The the stock of electronics manufacturer has fallen by 19.92% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.29%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Jabil in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 20, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.81, reflecting a 7.74% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.41 billion, showing a 5.25% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.78 per share and revenue of $27.35 billion, which would represent changes of +3.42% and -5.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Jabil boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Jabil has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.19 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.08.

It's also important to note that JBL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

