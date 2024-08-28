Jabil (JBL) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Jabil (JBL) reached $107.34, with a -0.24% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.12%.

The electronics manufacturer's shares have seen a decrease of 1.6% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Jabil in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.24, marking an 8.57% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.6 billion, indicating a 21.97% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.42 per share and revenue of $28.52 billion, which would represent changes of -2.43% and -17.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Jabil possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Jabil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.47, which means Jabil is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, JBL's PEG ratio is currently 1.79. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, positioning it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JBL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

