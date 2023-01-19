Jabil (JBL) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $78.06, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 11.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.09 billion, up 7.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.37 per share and revenue of $34.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.41% and +3.04%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Jabil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.56.

It is also worth noting that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

