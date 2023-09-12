Jabil (JBL) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed the most recent trading day at $107.21, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 0.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.87% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $2.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.5 billion, down 5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Jabil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Jabil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.63. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.63.

We can also see that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JBL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.