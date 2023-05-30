Jabil (JBL) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $91.26, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 15.46% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.16 billion, down 1.96% from the year-ago period.

JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.36 per share and revenue of $34.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.28% and +3.05%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% lower. Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Jabil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.95. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.95.

Meanwhile, JBL's PEG ratio is currently 0.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

