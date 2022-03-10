Jabil (JBL) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $55.52, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 11.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 9.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 16, 2022. On that day, Jabil is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.41 billion, up 8.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.58 per share and revenue of $31.83 billion, which would represent changes of +17.29% and +8.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Jabil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Jabil has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.46 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.04, which means Jabil is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

