Jabil (JBL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Jabil (JBL) closed the most recent trading day at $106.35, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 4.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.49%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Jabil in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.24, marking an 8.57% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.6 billion, down 21.97% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.42 per share and revenue of $28.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.43% and -17.82%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Jabil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Jabil is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.43, so one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, JBL's PEG ratio is currently 1.78. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.