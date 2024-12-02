Jabil (JBL) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $135.19, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 6.39% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Jabil in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.04, showcasing a 21.54% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.6 billion, indicating a 21.29% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.64 per share and revenue of $27.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.77% and -6.48%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Jabil. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Jabil holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Jabil is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.73. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.95.

It's also important to note that JBL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.27.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

