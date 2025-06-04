Jabil (JBL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Jabil (JBL) ended the recent trading session at $171.97, demonstrating a -0.59% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 15.1% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Jabil will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on June 17, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.28, signifying a 20.63% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.98 billion, reflecting a 3.18% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.93 per share and a revenue of $27.82 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.18% and -3.68%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Jabil is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.37. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.3 for its industry.

One should further note that JBL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

