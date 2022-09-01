Jabil (JBL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.11, changing hands as low as $58.86 per share. Jabil Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBL's low point in its 52 week range is $48.80 per share, with $72.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.34.

