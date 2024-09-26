Jabil (JBL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

Looking at the chart above, JBL's low point in its 52 week range is $95.845 per share, with $156.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.18. The JBL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IVCP
BRCM Historical Stock Prices
ETFs Holding PPP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.