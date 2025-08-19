Jabil (JBL) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Jabil (JBL) closed the most recent trading day at $206.10, moving -4.43% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 3.38% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.49%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Jabil in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.92, signifying a 26.96% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.6 billion, indicating a 9.17% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.39 per share and revenue of $29.15 billion, indicating changes of +10.6% and +0.93%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Jabil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Jabil boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Jabil is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.38, so one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that JBL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, positioning it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.