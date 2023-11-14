Jabil (JBL) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Jabil (JBL) standing at $131.88, reflecting a +1.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.37%.

Shares of the electronics manufacturer witnessed a loss of 5.52% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02%.

The upcoming earnings release of Jabil will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.56, up 10.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.73 billion, down 9.44% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.50 per share and revenue of $33.46 billion, which would represent changes of +10.08% and -3.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Jabil possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Jabil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.65. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.65 of its industry.

Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 1.14 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry stood at 1.14 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

