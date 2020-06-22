Jabil (JBL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Jabil JBL reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 37 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.8%. However, the figure decreased 35.1% year over year due to disruptions caused by coronavirus outbreak.



Revenues increased 3.3% year over year to $6.33 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.7%.



Quarter Details



Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenues accounted for 62% of total revenues and decreased 2% year over year to $3.9 billion. However, Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenues accounted for 38% of total revenues and improved 13% year over year to $2.4 billion.



Gross margin, on a GAAP basis, remained flat year over year at 7.2%.



Core EBITDA margin contracted 40 bps on a year-over-year basis to 5.6%.

Operating expenses on a GAAP basis expanded 130 bps on a year-over-year basis to 6.3%. As a percentage of revenues, while selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses expanded 30 bps year over year to 4.8%, research & development (R&D) expenses remained unchanged on a year-over-year basis.



Jabil spent $50 million for restructuring workforce in the third quarter, primarily related to severance costs and extended health care benefits to those impacted by coronavirus.



Non-GAAP core operating margin contracted 30 bps on a year-over-year basis to 2.7%.



Balance Sheet & Cash Flow



As of May 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $763.3 million compared with $696.7 million as of Feb 29, 2020.



Jabil added $625 million in liquidity, bringing available committed capacity under the global credit facilities to $3.7 billion at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2020.



In third-quarter fiscal 2020, Jabil repurchased approximately 800,000 million shares for $21 million bringing total year-to-date repurchases to $190 million, as part of a two-year $600 million authorization announced in September 2019.



Guidance



Jabil withdrew its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2020 due to the uncertainty related to the coronavirus outbreak.



For fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, Jabil expects total revenues between $5.8 billion and $6.6 billion.



DMS revenues are forecast to be $2.5 billion, up 1% year over year. EMS revenues are forecast to be $3.8 billion, down nearly 8% year over year.



Core non-GAAP operating income is estimated to be $145-$245 million. The company’s core earnings are expected between 46 cents and 86 cents per share on a non-GAAP basis.



For fiscal 2020, revenues are expected to be around $26.2 billion. Core operating income is expected to be around $850 million.



For DMS segment, revenues are expected to be $10.3 billion with expected core margin of 3.8% for fiscal 2020.



Further, EMS segment revenues are expected to be $15.9 billion with expected core margin of 2.6% for fiscal 2020.



The company’s core earnings are expected to be $2.6 per share on a non-GAAP basis.



Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be more than $400 million.



