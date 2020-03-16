Jabil (JBL) Q2 Earnings Miss, Coronavirus Dents Y/Y Growth
Jabil JBL reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 50 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7% and decreased 21.9% year over year.
The earnings figure also lagged management’s guided range of 62-82 cents per share on a non-GAAP basis.
Notably, Jabil spent nearly $53 million related to business interruptions caused by COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
Revenues increased 1% year over year to $6.13 billion that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.02%. The figure also surpassed the guided range of $6-$6.7 billion.
Jabil, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote
Quarter Details
Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenues accounted for 63% of total revenues and increased 1% year over year to $3.8 billion. Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenues accounted for 37% of total revenues and improved 1% year over year to $2.3 billion.
Gross margin, on a GAAP basis, contracted 50 basis points (bps) year over year to 7%.
Core EBITDA margin contracted 60 bps on a year-over-year basis to 5.6%.
Operating expenses on a GAAP basis expanded 60 bps on a year-over-year basis to 5.5%. Both selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses and research & development (R&D) expenses as a percentage of revenues were unchanged on a year-over-year basis.
Jabil incurred $30 million in restructuring and severance-related charges in the second-quarter, primarily related to the 2020 restructuring plan announced in September 2019.
Non-GAAP core operating margin contracted 50 bps on a year-over-year basis to 2.6%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Feb 29, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $696.7 million compared with $719.8 million as of Nov 30, 2019.
Jabil has more than $3 billion of global revolver credit facilities and at the end of the second-quarter, over 90% of these facilities were available. The company exited the quarter with total debt-to-core EBITDA of approximately 1.7 times.
In second-quarter fiscal 2020, Jabil repurchased approximately 1.8 million shares for $72 million as part of a two-year $600 million authorization announced in September 2019.
Guidance
Jabil withdrew its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2020 due to the uncertainty related to coronavirus outbreak.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Jabil currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Microsoft MSFT, Intel INTC and Garmin GRMN. All three stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term earnings growth rate for Microsoft, Intel and Garmin is currently pegged at 13.2%, 7.5% and 7.4% respectively.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Intel Corporation (INTC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Jabil, Inc. (JBL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Garmin Ltd. (GRMN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.